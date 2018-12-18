Texas Bowl Week Preview

HOUSTON, TX (SPORTSRADIO 610) - The Vanderbilt Commodores will meet the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl at 8:00 pm, NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on December 27, 2018, heard on SportsRadio 610. These two teams have not met on the field since 1954 when Baylor won 47-6.

Both programs have improved on their prior season with the Baylor Bears making a significant jump (from one win to seven) in Matt Rhule's second season as the head coach and the Vanderbilt Commodores went four straight seasons without a winning record.

Baylor was able to lock-up a bowl berth with a win over Texas Tech in Arlington, Tx and are looking to seal a winning season with a Texas Bowl win.

The Commodores won three of their last four games to lock in their chance to win their first bowl game since 2013 vs UH in the BBVA Compass Bowl.

Robert Griffin III joined the Triple Threat to talk about Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

